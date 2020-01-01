Historisch
Ferdinand Lassalle
Die städtischen Wiesen vor dem ehemaligen Hessentor waren 1848 ein zentraler Schauplatz der Revolution im Rheinland. Viele Tausend Menschen versammelten sich am 10. September 1848 zur ersten großen Zusammenkunft der Demokraten am linken Niederrhein.
Nachmittags hörten sie Reden prominenter Vertreter der Demokratenvereine und Volksclubs wie Josef Herzfeld (Neuss), Ferdinand Lassalle (Düsseldorf) und Heinrich Bürgers (Köln) – letztere waren enge Bekannte von Karl Marx.
Die Redner kritisierten das neue Bürgerwehrgesetz und vor allem Lassalle den Waffenstillstand zwischen Preußen und Dänemark. Die Demonstranten traten für die Einheit Deutschlands ein und riefen die zeitgleich tagende Frankfurter Nationalversammlung dazu auf, die Errungenschaften der Märzrevolution – die Regierung des Volkes – zu verteidigen. Im Anschluss zog die Menge durch die Stadt. Für Neusser Verhältnisse war die Kundgebung mit 5.000 bis 10.000 Menschen ein Großereignis, zählte die Stadt doch erst gut 9.000 Einwohner. Während im Polizeibericht von „Tumulten“ die Rede ist, sprach der Neusser Bürgermeister Adam Breuer von einer friedlichen Veranstaltung.
Die bürgerlich-demokratische Revolution war ein europäisches Ereignis, das in Frankreich im Februar 1848 seinen Ausgang genommen hatte. Seitdem waren vor allem Baden, Sachsen, Berlin und das preußische Rheinland zunehmend politisiert worden. Die Menschen demonstrierten für demokratische Reformen in Militär und Justiz, Pressefreiheit, ein Parlament des Volkes, nationale Einheit und die Abschaffung der Monarchie. Der großen Versammlung in Neuss folgten im September 1848 weitere in Krefeld, Köln und auf der Rheinwiese bei Worringen.
Neuss blieb ein revolutionärer Stützpunkt mit dem Versammlungsort beim Wirt Reiner Lucas, wo Ferdinand Lassalle am 21. November 1848 zum bewaffneten Kampf gegen die drohende Belagerung aufrief. Sein Aufruf verhallte, aber Lassalle trug die Rede seine Verhaftung ein. In Neuss folgten jedoch noch etliche Versammlungen. Am 10. Mai 1849 zogen 2.000 Demonstranten von Gladbach nach Neuss. Als zusätzliche Militärkräfte in die Stadt verlegt wurden, weil man einen Überfall auf das Zeughaus befürchtete, gaben die Marschierer auf. Der Neusser Demokrat Josef Herzfeld floh nach Amerika.
Die Revolution von 1848/49 brachte noch keinen Durchbruch für die Demokratie, bereitete jedoch den Entwicklungen der kommenden Jahrzehnte den Weg: der Einheit Deutschlands und dem konstitutionellen Verfassungsstaat in Preußen. Auch Neuss hatte daran einen Anteil – nicht zuletzt mit der Versammlung auf den Wiesen vor dem Hessentor.
Zeitstrahl
- Februar 1848 Februarrevolution in Frankreich
- März 1848 Märzrevolution in Preußen und weiteren deutschen Staaten
- Mai 1848 In Neuss gründen demokratisch gesinnte Bürger den Demokratischen Club.
- 18. Mai 1848 Die deutsche Nationalversammlung tritt in der Frankfurter Paulskirche zusammen.
- 22. Mai 1848 Die preußische verfassunggebende Nationalversammlung tritt in Berlin zusammen.
- 10. September 1848 Große Versammlung der demokratischen Vereine auf den Wiesen vor dem Hessentor
- 21. November 1848 Lassalle fordert die Neusser bei einer Versammlung zum Aufstand auf.
Am folgenden Tag wird er verhaftet.
- 5. Dezember 1848 Der preußische König Friedrich Wilhelm IV. löst die preußische Nationalversammlung auf und oktroyiert eine Verfassung.
- 3. April 1849 Friedrich Wilhelm IV. lehnt die Kaiserkrone ab, die ihm die deutsche Nationalversammlung anträgt.
- 10. Mai 1849 Marsch tausender Demokraten aus umliegenden Städten nach Neuss.
Den geplanten Sturm auf das Zeughaus geben sie jedoch auf.
- 30. Mai 1849 Einführung des Dreiklassen-Wahlrechts in Preußen
In 1848, the municipal meadows outside of the former Hesse Gate were a central location of the revolution in the Rhineland. Many thousand people assembled here on 10 September 1848 in a first major gathering of democrats of the left Lower Rhine region. In the afternoon, they listened to speeches by prominent representatives of Democrats’ Associations and People’s Clubs such as Josef Herzfeld (Neuss), Ferdinand Lassalle (Düsseldorf) and Heinrich Bürgers (Cologne) – the latter two close acquaintances of Karl Marx.
The speakers criticised the new statutes on civil militias, and especially Lassalle the cessation of hostilities between Prussia and Denmark. The protesters argued the case for German unity and called upon the National Diet of Frankfort, in session at the same time, to defend the achievements of the March Revolution, i.e. government by the people. Afterwards the crowds marched through the town. For Neuss, this rally of 5,000 to 10,000 participants was a major event, considering that its population then numbered just over 9,000 inhabitants. While the police report referred to “riots”, the city’s mayor Adam Breuer spoke of a peaceful meeting.
The civic-democratic revolution of 1848 was a European event that had started in France in the February of that year. Since then, Baden, Saxony, Berlin and the Prussian Rhineland had become increasingly politicised. The people demonstrated for democratic reforms of both the military and the judiciary, for freedom of the press, a parliament of the people, national unity and the abolition of the monarchy. The large rally in Neuss was followed in September 1848 by similar gatherings in Krefeld, Cologne and on the Rhine meadows near Worringen.
Neuss remained a stronghold of the revolution with the meeting place in the inn of publican Reiner Lucas, where on 21 November 1848 Ferdinand Lassalle called for armed resistance against the threatened siege. His call remained unheard, but his speech resulted in Lassalle’s arrest. However, several more such gatherings followed in Neuss. On 10 May 1849, 2000 protesters marched from Gladbach to Neuss. When additional armed forces were stationed in the city because of a feared attack on the armoury, the marchers surrendered. The Neuss democrat Josef Herzfeld fled to America.
The revolution of 1848/49 had not yet led to a breakthrough for democracy, but paved the way for the developments of the subsequent decades: the unification of Germany and the establishment of a constitutional state in Prussia. Neuss, too, played its part in this – not least with the rally on the meadows outside of the Hesse Gate.
La Révolution de 1848 et l’assemblée du peuple à Neuss
Les prairies municipales devant l’ancienne porte de la Hesse ont été un lieu clé de la révolution en Rhénanie en 1848. Plusieurs milliers de personnes se sont rassemblées le 10 septembre 1848 pour le premier grand rassemblement des démocrates sur la rive gauche du Rhin inférieur. Pendant l’après-midi, ces personnes ont entendu les discours d’éminents représentants des clubs démocratiques et populaires comme Josef Herzfeld (Neuss), Ferdinand Lassalle (Düsseldorf) et Heinrich Bürgers (Cologne). Ces derniers étaient des connaissances proches de Karl Marx.
Les orateurs ont critiqué la nouvelle loi de défense civile, et Ferdinand Lassalle a fortement fustigé le cessez-le-feu entre la Prusse et le Danemark. Les manifestants ont défendu l’unité de l’Allemagne et ont appelé l’Assemblée nationale de Francfort, qui se réunissait au même moment, à défendre les acquis de la révolution de Mars, à savoir le gouvernement par le peuple. Ensuite, la foule s’est déplacée à travers la ville. Au vu de la taille de Neuss, cet événement qui a rassemblé 5 000 à 10 000 personnes était d’une ampleur considérable, car la ville ne comptait que 9 000 habitants. Alors que le rapport de police évoque des « émeutes », le maire de Neuss, Adam Breuer, parle d’un événement pacifique.
La révolution démocratique-bourgeoise est un phénomène européen qui a débuté en France en février 1848. Par la suite, ce sont notamment le Bade, la Saxe, Berlin et la Rhénanie prussienne qui se sont politisés. Le peuple a manifesté pour des réformes démocratiques au sein de l’armée et du système judiciaire, la liberté de la presse, un parlement populaire, l’unité nationale et l’abolition de la monarchie. Le grand rassemblement de Neuss fut suivi par d’autres à Krefeld, à Cologne et sur la Rheinwiese près de Worringen en septembre 1848.
Neuss est restée une base révolutionnaire où l’on se retrouvait chez l’aubergiste Reiner Lucas. C’est là que Ferdinand Lassalle a appelé à la lutte armée contre la menace de siège le 21 novembre 1848. Son appel n’a pas eu d’écho, mais le discours de Ferdinand Lassalle lui valut d’être arrêté. Toutefois, plusieurs réunions ont continué à se tenir à Neuss. Le 10 mai 1849, 2 000 manifestants ont marché de Gladbach à Neuss. Ils ont abandonné lorsque des forces militaires supplémentaires ont été transférées dans la ville par crainte d’une attaque contre l’arsenal. Le démocrate de Neuss Josef Herzfeld a fui en Amérique.
La révolution de 1848-49 n’a pas réussi à faire percer la démocratie, mais elle a préparé la voie aux évolutions des décennies suivantes : l’unité de l’Allemagne et l’État constitutionnel en Prusse. Neuss y a également contribué, notamment lors du rassemblement dans les prairies devant la porte de la Hesse.
