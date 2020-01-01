Bridge Street Monastery

Audio Guide English download

First documented in 1308, Brückstrasse (“Bridge Street”) probably dates back originally to the time of Neuss’s oldest merchant settlement (Latin: portus) in the 11th century and is one of the oldest streets in the city. It stretched from Oberstrasse to the loading dock (“Brücke” in German) which, with the extension of the market eastwards, was situated near the “Judensteg” gate. The broad curve of the road made it easier for carts to negotiate the steep climb from the Rhine to the Oberstrasse. Merchants’ houses and warehouses overlooked the river. For centuries Brückstrasse was the centre of monastic life in Neuss.

Its construction was largely completed by the end of the 12th century, when Kamp Abbey purchased a large area of land here. In the centuries that followed, the monastery quarter continued to grow and a number of different religious orders were established: the Alexians (1451), Augustinian Canons (“Oberkloster” monastery, 1603) and the Canonesses Regular of the Holy Sepulchre (1654).

After the Napoleonic dissolution of the monasteries in 1802, the Oberkloster was used as an oil mill, while the Sepulchrine became a local hospital. During the Second World War, the buildings on Brückstrasse were almost completely destroyed. The land was later used for the building of the city’s central bus station, in use until 2001. Excavation work carried out subsequently uncovered a large number of architectural remains from earlier periods and these have been incorporated into the new “Romaneum” building, which today houses a music school, adult education centre and distance learning university.

Timeline

1451 First documented evidence of the Alexian Order in Brückstrasse

1504 First Alexian chapel built

1583 Augustinian Canons move into Brückstrasse

1586 First Alexian chapel destroyed

1603 New Oberkloster monastery built by Augustinian Canons

1607 Church of the new Oberkloster consecrated

1608 Alexian chapel re-consecrated

1654 Canonesses Regular of the Holy Sepulchre establish an order

1721 Oberkloster re-built in Baroque style

1794 French Army bakery

1802 Monastic institutions secularised

1837 Thywissen takes over the Oberkloster for use as an oil mill

1913 St. Anna Hospital for female factory workers established

1944 Alexian monastery destroyed during Second World War

1949 Central bus station built

2012 Inauguration of the "Romaneum"

