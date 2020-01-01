Bourgeois house and inn “Zum Schvatten Rosz”

Denkmal

The “Zum Schvatten Rosz” house built in 1603/1604 is the oldest commercial and community house in Neuss, constructed in the style of the Lower-Rhine Brisk Renaissance. A building of the same name is already recorded in the year 1556, although this was presumably destroyed in the great town fire of 1586. The builder and owner of the current building was probably the lay judge Rembold Breuer, who originated from an old and influential family of counsellors.

The building consists of a ground and upper floor as well as three storage floors, which is also reflected in the structure of the facade. The house is crowned by stepped gables typical of the architectural period. Above the entrance, a relief plate can be seen with a representation of the black horse namesake and the inscription “Zum Schvatten Rosz Anno 1603” – hence the popular designation “Em schwatte Päd”. The entrance to the cellar was originally located to the right of the door – still discernible today from the “Grimkopf” above the window opening. This served as a retainer for a beam mortised against house wall, around which a rope was looped in order to lower barrels and other loads into the cellar via “hauling stairs” – so-called “drinks hauling”.

As early as Rembold Breuer’s time, beer was brewed here for serving to his guests – a tradition continuing to the present day. As one of the oldest inns in the Lower Rhine, the building has housed one of Neuss’ traditional inns for centuries, even though its own brewery has meanwhile disappeared. In the 18th century, the “Schwatte Päd” was run by the postmaster family Herbertz, before passing over to the Esser family in 1870, who managed the “Schwatte Päd” for almost a hundred years until 1963. Subsequent years were characterised by frequent changes of tenant. In 2018, the “Schwatte Päd” was reopened after many years standing empty.

Sources and texts: Neuss municipal archives

Graphic design: Cornelius Uerlichs

Translation: A.C.T. Fachübersetzungen GmbH

This plaque was donated by: ZIN - Zukunftsinitiative Innenstadt